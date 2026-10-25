‘A little piece of my heart broke’: Shilpa Rao’s mic switched off mid-set at Mumbai event

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Singer Shilpa Rao performed at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24. However, her performance was cut short by the organisers due to scheduling delays.
During Shilpa’s performance, her microphone and other musical equipment were reportedly switched off. As she attempted to thank the audience, the next performer, Kutle Khan, began his set, interrupting her closing remarks.
Following the incident, Shilpa Rao expressed her disappointment in an emotional note on social media.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa.”
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The sudden interruption sparked widespread backlash on social media, with fans criticising the organisers for mismanagement and disrespecting the singer. Disappointed festival-goers pointed out that the event was running around 45 minutes behind schedule, resulting in Shilpa’s performance being cut short. The hashtag #JusticeForShilpaRao also gained traction across social media platforms.
“Worst management… Shilpa was abruptly cut by Kutle Khan and the organisers shut the mic of shilpa mid-performance. Absolutely horrible production. I wish this never happens to any artist (sic),” a fan wrote on X. Another comment read, “What happened with @shilparao11 at the #bollywoodmusicproject is just appalling she wasn’t even given time to say thank you her music was cut mid way with electronics equipment all off (sic).” “This is just so disappointing,” an attendee commented.
BMP shares an apology
Meanwhile, the organisers of the Bollywood Music Project issued an apology on Instagram. “We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao’s performance at this weekend’s festival,” a statement read.
“First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup. Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination, live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances,” the statement further read.
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BMP also cited strict local guidelines during the festive period as a reason for the interruption. “Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety,” they wrote.
“We extend our sincerest apologies to Shilpa Rao, her team and most importantly, to her dedicated fans who came out to support her. We share in your disappointment and appreciate your understanding as we navigate the strict operational realities of live festival production,” the statement concluded.