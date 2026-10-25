‘A little piece of my heart broke’: Shilpa Rao’s mic switched off mid-set at Mumbai event

Singer Shilpa Rao performed at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24. However, her performance was cut short by the organisers due to scheduling delays.

During Shilpa’s performance, her microphone and other musical equipment were reportedly switched off. As she attempted to thank the audience, the next performer, Kutle Khan, began his set, interrupting her closing remarks.

Following the incident, Shilpa Rao expressed her disappointment in an emotional note on social media.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa wrote, “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa.”