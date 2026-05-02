Shilpa Rao on AR Rahman’s power shift comment, says she has lost projects: ‘Don’t be gullible’

Over the past few months, the Hindi film music industry has witnessed a series of developments that have sparked both concern and debate among fans and insiders alike. On one hand, audiences were taken aback by reports that Arijit Singh had announced his retirement from playback singing. Around the same time, comments by AR Rahman drew nationwide attention, as he spoke about receiving fewer opportunities in Hindi cinema over the past eight years. He suggested that the reasons could be due to broader ‘power shift’ in the industry.

‘Abstain from being gullible’

Amid these developments, National Award-winning playback singer Shilpa Rao shared her perspective at the 13th edition of Expresso by SCREEN. In a conversation moderated by Suvir Saran and Suanshu Khurana, Shilpa reflected on navigating narratives within the industry. “You have to abstain as much as possible from being gullible and listening to a narrative and believe it and also do it. So if you abstain from that as much as possible then that’s a good thing,” she said.