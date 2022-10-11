Shikhar Dhawan to be seen in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL in special appearance

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming slice-of-life comedy drama Double XL. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, the film follows the story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL aims to challenge body weight stereotypes and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. According to Shikhar Dhawan, he came on board the film to do a special appearance instinctively after he heard the story.

When Rajshri from Meerut and Saira from Delhi found each other, it was time for double trouble. Be prepared for double the fun. Double the excitement. Double the entertainment. 😍#Double XL in cinemas near you on 4th November 2022. #baatmeinWAZANhai pic.twitter.com/8SRbfxo6wI — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 10, 2022

“As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what,” the cricketer said in a statement.

Billed as a “mad adventure that spans across New Delhi, Meerut and Mumbai” Double XL explores the journey of two plus-size women — Rajshree Trivedi (Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate society’s beauty standards.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz. Double XL is set to hit the cinema screens on November 04, 2022.