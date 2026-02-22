Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine; Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli react to adorable wedding pictures: ‘Mubarkaan jatt ji’

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend, Sophie Shine, on Saturday. The couple shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media, including moments from the wedding ceremony, sangeet, and haldi.

Sharing photos from his wedding, Shikhar wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan.”

The images capture several memorable moments from the wedding celebrations. In one picture, the couple is seen dancing joyfully; in another photo, Shikhar applies sindoor to Sophie’s forehead. Shikhar and Sophie wore ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra for the grand evening.

Besides fans and well-wishers, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with cricketers Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli, was among those who extended their wishes and blessings to the newly married couple in the post’s comments section.