Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine; Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli react to adorable wedding pictures: ‘Mubarkaan jatt ji’
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media, including moments from the wedding ceremony, sangeet, and haldi.
Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend, Sophie Shine, on Saturday. The couple shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media, including moments from the wedding ceremony, sangeet, and haldi.
Sharing photos from his wedding, Shikhar wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan.”
The images capture several memorable moments from the wedding celebrations. In one picture, the couple is seen dancing joyfully; in another photo, Shikhar applies sindoor to Sophie’s forehead. Shikhar and Sophie wore ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra for the grand evening.
Besides fans and well-wishers, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with cricketers Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli, was among those who extended their wishes and blessings to the newly married couple in the post’s comments section.
Ranveer wrote, “Congratulations and God bless, Shikhar Bhai!” while Virat Kohli wrote, “Mubarkaan jatt ji ❤️.”
Yuzvendra Chahal also shared photos from the weddinh with a sweet caption, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”
See Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s wedding photos here:
Shikhar Dhawan earlier shared glimpses from his sangeet night, with the post captioned, “Sangeet night 💃❤️Almost the Dhawans ✨.” Sophie Shine also shared photos from the sangeet, writing, “Good thing I lift weights… so I could still do bhangra in this beautiful lehenga. 💪💃✨.” She later posted pictures from the phoolon wali haldi, captioning them, “So much happiness ❤️🧿.”
See more photos from Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine’s wedding:
Who is Sophie Shine?
Shikhar Dhawan’s second wife, Sophie Shine, is originally from Ireland and works as a product consultant. She currently holds the position of Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Sophie studied Marketing and Management at Limerick Institute of Technology and completed her early education at Castleroy College.
Shikhar and Sophie announced their engagement on January 12 through a social media post.
Shikhar Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee, and the couple has a son, Zoravar. They parted ways in October 2023 after eight years of marriage.
