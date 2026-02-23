Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine dance to this Dhurandhar chartbuster at wedding reception; Yuvraj Singh and groom recreate 10-year-old viral reel. Watch
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's grand Delhi reception included the cricketer matching bhangra steps with Yuvraj Singh in order to recreate a moment from the latter's 2016 wedding 10 years ago.
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Irish executive Sophie Shine in a grand wedding ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21. After their varmala and pheras, the newly married couple let their hair down and celebrated with their loved ones at their wedding reception. The guests included the crème de la crème of Indian cricket as well as singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and sports anchor Shefali Bagga.
Shefali took to her Instagram handle to share a number of pictures from Dhawan and Sophie’s Delhi reception. She shared a picture with the newlywed couple, who looked dreamy in a black suit and a white skirt and an ornate crop top respectively. “Heartiest congratulations @shikhardofficial @sophoieshine93 So happy for you both (red heart emojis),” Shefali wrote in the caption.
In another still, the former Bigg Boss contestant posed with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Harrdy Sandhu. She also shared a picture with former skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. A group picture also showed the presence of former India pacer Ashish Nehra, all-rounder Suresh Raina, and spinner Nikhil Chopra. Rahul Dravid, Rishab Pant, and Ishan Kishan were also spotted in the inside videos from the wedding reception.
The newlyweds, the cricketers, and the guests were also seen enjoying a musical night at the reception. Shikhar and Sophie shook a leg to the popular dance track “Shararat” from Aditya Dhar’s last year’s blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar on the dance floor. They were also seen enjoying the ghazal performance by musical duo Ali Brothers.
DJ Sumit Sethi, on whose beats all the guests danced the night away, shared an Instagram Reel in which Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh are seen matching bhangra steps on the stage. This took many cricket fans back to 2016, when the two cricketers among others did bhangra together at the wedding of Singh and actor Hazel Keech.
“From 2016 to 2026 – Recreating the 10-year-old viral bhangra scene again at Shikhar Dhawan paji‘s wedding,” wrote Sumit on his Instagram Reel. “10 years ago, we made history on the dance floor at @yuvisofficial paji’s wedding. Today, we brought that exact same energy back for @shikhardofficial paji‘s wedding. Punjabi honge toh iske bina mazza kaise aayega? It’s more than just a dance; it’s a 10-year legacy of brotherhood and celebration. Witnessing the tradition continue with the same swag and even more love. Punjabi rocks,” added the DJ in the caption.
On Saturday, Shikhar and Sophie shared pictures from their wedding ceremony with the caption, “Mr and Mrs Dhawan.” They looked stunning in ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra. Several cricketers and actors took to the comment section and congratulated the newlyweds, included Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh and former skipper Virat Kohli. Dhawan was previously married to Aesha Mukerji.
The much-awaited wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly known as 'VIROSH' by their fans, has been confirmed by the couple on social media. The bride-to-be was spotted at the airport, beaming with happiness as she left for the festivities in Udaipur. The wedding rituals will begin on Tuesday, with a private ceremony on February 26.
