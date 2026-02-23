Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine dance to this Dhurandhar chartbuster at wedding reception; Yuvraj Singh and groom recreate 10-year-old viral reel. Watch

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Irish executive Sophie Shine in a grand wedding ceremony in Delhi-NCR on February 21. After their varmala and pheras, the newly married couple let their hair down and celebrated with their loved ones at their wedding reception. The guests included the crème de la crème of Indian cricket as well as singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and sports anchor Shefali Bagga.

Shefali took to her Instagram handle to share a number of pictures from Dhawan and Sophie’s Delhi reception. She shared a picture with the newlywed couple, who looked dreamy in a black suit and a white skirt and an ornate crop top respectively. “Heartiest congratulations @shikhardofficial @sophoieshine93 So happy for you both (red heart emojis),” Shefali wrote in the caption.