Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan on Bollywood debut Double XL: ‘Was confident I could pull it off’

Shikhar Dhawan also said that he is open to more acting opportunities as long as they don't hamper his growth on the cricket field.

shikhar dhawanShikhar Dhawan is excited about his Bollywood debut. (Photo: Shikhar/Instagram)

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is ready for his Bollywood debut. He will soon be seen alongside Huma Qureshi in their upcoming movie, Double XL, which also features Sonakshi Sinha.

The sportsman said that being on camera came easily to him and that he enjoyed working with the team of the film.

“When I went to the set, they taught me to dance. I picked it up easily. I was asked to dance for a specific scene, so I did it honestly, played my part and enjoyed it. I was confident that I could pull it off. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. The film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what,” Dhawan told Hindustan Times, while explaining why he chose Double XL as his debut.

Also Read |Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s Double XL gets new release date

Shikhar Dhawan also had good words to say about Huma Qureshi, adding, “She is very humble, happy and a good-hearted person. We had a good banter and enjoyed the shooting schedule in truly Dilliwalah style. She made sure that I am comfortable and gave me some acting tips too. She is still a good friend of mine.”

Dhawan signed off by stating that he is open to more acting opportunities as long as they don’t hamper his growth on the cricket field.

