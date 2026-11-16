Shikhar Dhawan hasn’t spoken to son in 4 years, says wife Sophie brought ‘stability to life’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan who has also made a Bollywood debut with Double XL, owns a luxury apartment in Gurugram’s DLF The Dahlias. He recently gave a glimpse of his home in an interaction with Curly Tales, where he now lives with his wife, Sophie Shine. The couple opened up about their love story, proposal and Indian wedding. He was previously married to Aesha Mukerji.

Shikhar’s apartment, which he reportedly purchased for Rs 69 crore last year, overlooks a green belt, making the balcony his favourite spot in the house. The cricketer revealed that he spends a considerable amount of time there.

Shikhar Dhawan’s house in Gurgaon. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Shikhar Dhawan’s house in Gurgaon. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The four-bedroom apartment features several thoughtfully designed spaces, including a dining area, a pool table and a wall dedicated to his awards and memorabilia. Among his prized possessions are cricket bats once used by Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and several other cricketers.

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The entrance of Shikhar Dhawan’s Gurgaon house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The entrance of Shikhar Dhawan’s Gurgaon house. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

A temple featuring a beautiful idol of Goddess Durga welcomes visitors at the entrance. The marble dining table is positioned against a striking spiritual painting, adding to the home’s serene aesthetic. Decorated predominantly in shades of white and beige, the apartment also features several artefacts placed across different corners. The living room brings together an off-white couch and a maroon sofa, creating a warm and inviting space.

Shikhar Dhawan on how Sophie Shine changed his life

During the conversation, Shikhar spoke about the positive impact Sophie has had on his life and how their relationship brought stability to his routine.

“When I was single for about three-four years in my life after separation, I enjoyed quite a lot. However, ever since Sophie entered my life, there has been a sense of stability in my life. My routines have changed for good. I am more disciplined and living my life at ease,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Following his separation from Ayesha, Shikhar was initially determined never to marry again. He had even made his stance clear to Sophie when they first met in Dubai through mutual friends.

Sophie, meanwhile, admitted that although she was attracted to the cricketer, she was initially unsure about moving to India. However, things began to change when the IPL season started and Shikhar could not travel outside the country. Sophie eventually decided to visit him.

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Shikhar Dhawan with wife Sophie Shine in their Gurgaon home. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan with wife Sophie Shine in their Gurgaon home. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram)

Recalling their early days, Sophie said, “I was the one who wanted to get married, but Shikhar didn’t. I didn’t push. I was more like, if it has to happen, it will happen.”

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Shikhar credited Sophie for having the courage to take that leap of faith and the maturity to understand the phase he was going through. The couple dated for two years before getting engaged and tied the knot a year later, in February this year.

Shikhar Dhawan planned a special proposal for Sophie

Despite once believing that he would never marry again, Shikhar eventually went all out to make his proposal to Sophie memorable. He brought together her parents, friends and other close family members to pop the question.

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Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie tied the knot on February 21. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie tied the knot on February 21. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram)

Explaining what made him certain about taking the next step, Shikhar said, “I just wanted to be sure that our compatibility and way of looking at life is the same. When we had the clarity, we were confident.”

Shikhar Dhawan opens up about life after cricket and missing his son

Having retired from international cricket, including ODIs, Shikhar revealed that he has found a new sense of peace in playing golf. When asked what he was looking forward to next, the cricketer jokingly replied, “Bachche-buchche karenge.”

Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar. (Photo: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram)

During the same conversation, Shikhar also made an emotional confession about not being in touch with his son for over four years. “I keep texting him on a blocked number. I am manifesting to bring him back in my life,” he shared.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji parted ways in 2021, with a court granting them a divorce in 2023. While the court did not grant Shikhar permanent custody of their son, it allowed him visitation rights and the opportunity to connect through video calls. However, the cricketer has previously spoken about being unable to maintain contact with his son.