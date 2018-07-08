Shikha Talsania on her journey from Wake Up Sid to Veere Di Wedding

Shikha Talsania said the cast of Veere Di Wedding was like a ‘house on fire’ right from the first day. Shikha Talsania said the cast of Veere Di Wedding was like a ‘house on fire’ right from the first day.

“I am so glad that I have made all mothers proud because I don’t have a baby. I am a mother to my German Shepherd. That is the extent of my maternal instincts. I think it shows how much I enjoyed playing the part. I’m really grateful that people are responding this way. I’m over the moon,” Shikha Talsania, who plays a young mother Meera in Veere Di Wedding, said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Shikha is elated at the latest turn of events in her life. The actor said it was kind of love at fight sight with the script.

“I read the script and I was sold because apart from being a young mother, there are other things that are happening in her life, which were so relatable,” shared Shikha.

Shikha Talsania played Shikha Talsania played Ranbir Kapoor ’s friend Laxmi in Wake Up Sid.

“I remember it was October 9, 2008. That was the day I gave my first shot. You know that feeling when you are doing exactly what you want to do in life, that happened to me,” she went on, “After Wake Up Sid, the only questions I was asked was – ‘how was it like hugging Ranbir Kapoor’ and ‘tell us where is Konkana’s place, we want it’. Before Veere Di Wedding, people sometimes thought they have seen me somewhere but now I am Meera for sure.”.

Meera has been tagged as one of the matured ones out of the four female leads of Veere Di Wedding, and Shikha said she is indeed close to her part even in real life. “I think the whole ‘aaj hum kutto ki tarah piyenge‘ has happened quite a few times in my life with my veeres for sure. Meera is very family oriented and she loves her friends too. So that’s very me. But I am very single. And I don’t have a baby,” she said, adding that she hopes she gets a life like Meera post marriage. “I absolutely wish that everybody has ‘charamsukh‘ in their life (laughs).”

Shikha Talsania played a young mother Meera in Veere Di Wedding. Shikha Talsania played a young mother Meera in Veere Di Wedding.

So how easy was it to be on the set with three other female stars? “On the first reading itself, we got along like a house on fire. I think it’s because the movie is set in so much reality that it is very easy to get into our parts. My veere’s – Kareena, Sonam and Swara were so warm and welcoming. We had fun and I think that’s when you create magic and hopefully, we have done some of that,” she said.

Shikha is the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania. The actor shared how she never really used her father’s backing to get a role or job done. “I think my dad is a star. He had his journey and I’m very proud of him. But we were very clear from the beginning that you have to create your own way. My growing up was very regular. I would never hide or tell people (about my father). Who goes and says all that? I’ve always been like that,” Shikha revealed.

Shikha Talsania in a throwback picture with her family. Shikha Talsania in a throwback picture with her family.

“After giving my last paper in my third year, I went back home and said I think I want to act, but I’m not too sure. They (my parents) had a very real conversation, something I needed at that point of time. They said you’ve seen it is not the most stable thing ever, and as much as you want to get into it, why don’t you explore other options as well. And if it comes along the way and you still want to work at it, then work at it. And I did explore my options,” she added.

Shikha went on to work behind the television camera. Recalling her TV days, she said, “I’ve done all sorts of jobs. I’ve been a line producer, a floor manager, post-production, everything. I used to do non-fiction shows like Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Cricket Star, Ek Haseena Ek Khiladi.”

Shikha Talsania has worked in the production of several TV shows. Shikha Talsania has worked in the production of several TV shows.

Explaining how post Wake Up Sid, the work coming her way was mostly “one dimensional”, Shikha called her journey long, yet fulfilling, giving credit to television for teaching her so many things. “I’m the person who loves observing people. In teamwork, I learned you are never indispensable. I met some very fantastic people along the way who taught me so many things. I keep stealing all those characters and putting them in whatever I do,” she said.

Shikha also gave her stance on all the trolls and bickering VDW faced regarding one particular scene involving Swara Bhasker. She said, “I find it very entertaining to see different ways in which people express. But everybody is allowed their opinion.”

Veere Di Wedding has become one of the highest Bollywood grossers of 2018. Veere Di Wedding has become one of the highest Bollywood grossers of 2018.

On being asked whether she would have reacted any differently than Swara to trolls, Shikha opined, “Not at all! What Swara has said is absolutely right. I think she is a superstar and I am in awe of the way she handles criticism on social media. She always speaks up for what she believes in which I think is really cool. If any of it had come my way, I would have reacted to it in the same manner. I do find a lot of encouragement and courage from her.”

Shikha, who is currently busy with her theatre play titled Dekh Behen which she has co-directed, ends the chat by sharing how her family, mainly her father is taking her new found box office success. “That’s something you need to ask him but I know he is very proud. Everybody in my family is elated. My father is very happy for his little girl. He knows how much of a struggle it’s been,” she signs off.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd