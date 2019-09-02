Shikha Talsania joins Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan film Coolie No 1

Toggle Menu
Shikha Talsania, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding has boarded the cast of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The remake is being director by David Dhawan himself.

Shikha Talsania shared a video on Instagram to make the announcement.

Shikha Talsania has bagged a part in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Coolie No 1. The actor, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, is set to add some comic touch to the David Dhawan directorial, which is a remake of the 1991 hit film by the same name.

The makers of Coolie No 1 announced Shikha Talsania’s inclusion into the cast on Monday. Sharing her excitement, Talsania said in a statement, “Being a part of a David Dhawan film is on every actor’s bucket list and I am no different! And to top that, an opportunity to collaborate with such fantastic actors and people – Varun and Sara – I said yes without batting an eyelid! After Veere, the audience will see me in a totally new lens and that’s what makes it more exciting than it already is. I am also thrilled to partner with Pooja Films who are making sure we have an absolute blast at the shoot and I am sure that fun will translate beautifully on screen.”

Coolie No 1 went on floors recently. Varun has been sharing several behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, leaving fans excited. Several posters from the film are also out.

Check out some of the photos and posters here:

The makers released few posters of Coolie No 1 recently.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan during the dance rehearsals for Coolie No 1. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Coolie No 1 will release on May 1, 2020.

