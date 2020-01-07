Shikara trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra tells ‘the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits’

Aadil Khan and Sadia make their debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. Aadil Khan and Sadia make their debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back on the director’s chair with Shikara. The tagline of the film reads, ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’. The trailer opens in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of Kashmir. The trailer claims that over 4 lakh Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes.

The film introduces two newcomers – Sadia and Aadil Khan. The film’s story focuses on their struggle as they leave their home and have to start afresh in a refugee camp.

The visuals here are quite striking as we see the valley burn. We also see some old footage of the area.

Watch the trailer of Shikara here:

Shikara is based on real events and captures the struggle of its lead characters through their life as we see them age in the two-and-a-half-minute trailer.

Known for helming films like Parinda, 1942: A Love Story and bankrolling Parineeta, Munna Bhai series and 3 Idiots among others, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back on the director’s chair after 2015’s Broken Horses.

The film has been written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita, Abhijat Joshi. The original score has been composed by AR Rahman and music group Qutub-e-Kripa. The music directors credited here are Sandesh Shandilya and Abhay Sopori.

Shikara releases on February 7.

