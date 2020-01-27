Shikara new trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra promises an affecting film on Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus

Aadil Khan and Sadia in a still from Shikara. Aadil Khan and Sadia in a still from Shikara.

The second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara is out. As was the case with the first promo, the second clip too promises a daring peek into the events leading to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley between January and March 1990.

In a couple of minutes, VVC presents the arduous journey the Kashmiri Pandits had to take. There are telling images of burning houses, growing tension among communities of the Kashmir valley as the voiceover of the protagonist informs the viewers that he plans to make a return to his birthplace.

Shikara has been directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Its screenplay has been penned by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi. The movie features Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead.

Earlier, during an event, screenwriter and journalist Rahul Pandita remarked Shikara ‘is the true story of many Kashmiri Pandits.’

Pandita added, “We were asked to leave our houses within a matter of weeks. All of us left like that, suddenly. My mother was exactly my age in 1990 when she left Kashmir with three suitcases – one with me and my sisters’ books, others had some clothes. I can’t even narrate what all we faced. The humiliation, bathing under public taps, no daris, no blankets, standing all day for tomatoes, but we never lost hope.”

Shikara releases on February 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd