Shibani Dandekar wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, writes ‘lucky to have you holding my hand’

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 47th birthday today. Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to wish rumoured beau Farhan on his birthday and wrote, “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner … wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you… lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo.”

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and other celebrities from the industry took to their social media handles to wish the Rock On actor on his birthday.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck.”

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wished Farhan Akhtar. She wrote, “Happy birthday Farhan, have a great one! Lots of love.”

Sharing a video of their performance together, Shankar Mahadevan wished Farhan Akhtar on his birthday. He captioned the video as, “Happiest birthday @faroutakhtar !! Remembering the crazy times we have had together !! Loads of love.”

Aditi Rao Hydari, who shared the screen space with Farhan Akhtar in Wazir, took to Instagram to wish the actor on his birthday. Aditi wrote, “Happy birthday Farhan, big hug.”

Huma Qureshi called Farhan Akhtar a ‘rockstar.’ The actor wished him on his birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Farhan! Have a fabulous one,” wrote Vaani Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor wished Farhan on his birthday and wrote, “The Milkha to my Biro. Wishing you nothing but the best, Farhan. Happy happy birthday.”

Pulkit Samrat wished a very happy birthday “to the multi-talented” Farhan Akhtar. He wished for a “Toofani year” for Farhan.

Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and others also shared their wishes for the 47-year-old actor.

On the work front, Farhan will be seen in Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.