Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan and others lend support to Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has received support from Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Lakshmi Manchu among others.

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still being investigated by CBI but the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in popular media and social media has led to celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu among others lending support to the latter. Rhea is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau for her alleged involvement in Sushant’s demise.

On Wednesday, actor-host Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to share that she has known Rhea since she was 16 years old and that in the past few months, the Chakraborty family has been pushed to a “breaking point.” Shibani’s note read, “I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!”

Shibani also shared that Rhea Chakraborty’s mother’s health has deteriorated in the past few months. “I’m sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life… I’m so sorry… I’m with you always. #JusticeForRhea,” her note concluded.

Shibani Dandekar’s note has received positive comments from Vishal Dadlani, Lauren Gottlieb, Sussanne Khan, Maanvi Gagroo, Amrita Arora, Rasika Dugal among others.

Film producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani also lent her support to Rhea Chakraborty. She shared a long note on Twitter supporting Rhea. “They may have taken away your zest but they cannot take away your truth,” the note read. Her note concluded with the words, “Like Shibani said I am sorry too! I am sorry but we will make this right or die trying! #JusticeForRhea #JusticeForSushant.”

Producer Pritish Nandy also took to Instagram in Rhea’s support and wrote, “I don’t know Rhea Chakraborty but am impressed by how she is holding up against the brute might of all those eager to blame her for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.”

Earlier, actor Taapsee Pannu had also tweeted in Rhea Chakraborty’s support. “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

Lakshmi Manchu had shown her support for Rhea shortly after the latter appeared in a television interview. This was later supported by actor Vidya Balan as well.

