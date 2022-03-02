Shibani Dandekar dismisses pregnancy rumours, shows off her washboard abs: ‘It was tequila’

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been grabbing eyeballs ever since the two tied the knot. The newly married couple have been treating fans to photos from their wedding ceremonies. Recently, Shibani posted photos of herself with Farhan. The pictures were from a party they hosted for their close friends. The photos, which had Shibani flaunting her new tattoos, sparked rumours of her pregnancy.

The anchor-actor has now dismissed claims on social media that she is pregnant.

On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram in which she flaunted her abs. In the video, she was seen grooving to Emily Meli’s I Am Woman, and wrote, “I am woman! I am NOT pregnant. It was the tequila.” She also added laughing-out-loud emojis as a hint to how she is reacting to these rumours.

Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19, 2022. The two had an intimate wedding with only friends and family members in attendance. A couple of days after their wedding, Farhan and Shibani took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of their wedding.

“A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day.

“The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you,” the caption of Farhan’s post read.