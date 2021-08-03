Shibani Dandekar on supporting Rhea Chakraborty: ‘I stood up for what is right’

Shibani Dandekar has opened up on her relationship with Farhan Akhtar and her support of Rhea Chakraborty last year. Shibani was among those from the film industry who stood by Rhea as she was being investigated by central agencies for her alleged role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“I stood up for what was right and I still stand by that today,” she said about supporting Rhea, adding, “I wouldn’t have it any other way and once you know that that’s what your truth is then what people say is really irrelevant to me and I don’t know these people so how can it affect me if I don’t even know why you are. I’m doing the right thing that’s all I know that’s what I’m going to continue to do and you can say whatever you want.I have absolutely no regrets and I’m totally fine.”

Shibani was one of the first celebrities to lend support to Rhea when the death of Rajput was being investigated by the CBI and the vilification of Rhea was at its peak.

In this interview, Shibani also opened up about her relationship with actor Farhan Akhtar and addressed wedding rumours. The couple have given us a peek into their relationship on several occasions. The two often share posts together and with their families.

Talking about her relationship with Farhan, Shibani said that wedding is not on the table for them at present. “Everyone is asking me the same question, I would say the topic has not come up yet. I will figure this out and then I will tell people,” she said.

Shibani also opened up about how she and Farhan have used the lockdown to spend quality time with each other. She told Bollywood Bubble, “You get to know about each other much quicker, but for us, we already do so much together from working out to watching content to play with our dogs to play games.”

“We have a great balance and also share a common interest. We also like our time apart so we are having a great set-up currently,” Shibani added.