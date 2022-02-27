Shibani Dandekar gets a tattoo of her wedding date with Farhan Akhtar, introduces ‘The Akhtars’. See photos

After sharing a plethora of photos from her wedding with Farhan Akhtar, actor-anchor Shibani Dandekar has shown her love for her husband by getting inked. She was seen flaunting a tattoo that shows off their wedding date on her forearm. Last year, as a gift to him on his birthday, Shibani got Farhan’s name tattooed on her neck.

In a new set of photos she shared on Instagram on Sunday, Shibani showed off her tattoo that featured her wedding date written in roman numerals. Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19, 2022. The two had an intimate wedding with only friends and family members in attendance.

A couple of days after their wedding, Farhan and Shibani took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos. “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you,” the caption of Farhan’s post read. Shibani, on the other hand, described it as, “The most magical day of my life!”

Right after getting married, Shibani changed her name on social media to ‘Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.’ Since their wedding, both Farhan and Shibani have been sharing adorable photos giving a sneak-peek of the pre-wedding ceremonies.

While Shibani has already joined work, Farhan is set to be back on the director’s chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The film, which is said to be a travel movie, was announced when Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara completed 10 years in 2021. Farhan also has Don 3 to his credit. However, the makers have not shared details on the ambitious project.