Shibani Dandekar gives a befitting reply to people criticising her Karwa Chauth post: ‘You are as nasty…’

Actor Shibani Dandekar, who recently celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, actor Farhan Akhtar, responded to haters who were trolling her post on the festival. Shibani had posted a selfie of herself wearing a designer mangalsutra on Karva Chauth.

The debate on the internet centered on whether the actor was actually celebrating Karwa Chauth or whether it was just a monetary ploy. One of the users by the name Otherwarya (Aishwarya Subramanyam), posted a screenshot of a reply she got on her post. The user replied, “Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised… all monetary.” On this she had written, “Please never be surprised,” and added “All. Celebrities. Are. The Same.”

Shibani posted the screenshot on her Instagram stories and gave a befitting reply to Aishwarya. She wrote, “There is a not so new bully in town. My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the balls to tag me like I’m going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bullshit and be silent!”

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shibani had posted a beautiful picture and had written, “Immortalising my first-ever Karwa Chauth with this beautiful and timeless Bvlgari mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the love and banter for Farhan Akhtar says it all. Let’s celebrate Love.” Shibani and Farhan got married in February this year in an intimate ceremony.