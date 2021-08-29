Shibani Dandekar flaunts Farhan Akhtar tattoo and her ‘special guy’, check out her post

Shibani Dandekar celebrated her 42nd birthday recently. The actor shared a stunning picture of herself with Farhan Akhtar to express how “blessed” and “grateful” she is for everything the past year has taught her. In the picture, Shibani flaunted her tattoo that read “Farhan.” We also see Farhan posing next to her. As she shared the picture, she also wrote a moving caption in which she tagged Farhan as her “special guy.”

“Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments .. super blessed and very grateful. I’m blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! thank you to each and every one of you! still getting through them all! heart is full!” she wrote and ended the post with “#42 i’m ready for you .. let’s go!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

As soon as she dropped the picture, Farhan dropped heart emojis in the comment section and a few of her other friends posted birthday wishes for the actor. Shibani’s friend Rhea Chakraborty appreciated the picture and commented, “But look at that jawline.”

Shibani was among those from the film industry who stood by Rhea as she was being investigated by central agencies for her alleged role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“I stood up for what was right and I still stand by that today,” she said about supporting Rhea, adding, “I wouldn’t have it any other way and once you know that that’s what your truth is then what people say is really irrelevant to me and I don’t know these people so how can it affect me if I don’t even know who you are. I’m doing the right thing that’s all I know that’s what I’m going to continue to do and you can say whatever you want. I have absolutely no regrets and I’m totally fine.”

In Bollywood Bubble interview, she also spoke about if there are wedding bells ringing for her and Farhan in the near future.

“Everyone is asking me the same question, I would say the topic has not come up yet. I will figure this out and then I will tell people,” Shibani Dandekar concluded.