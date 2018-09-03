Is that Farhan Akhtar walking hand-in-hand with Shibani Dandekar? The internet thinks so

Farhan Akhtar is rumoured to be dating Shibani Dandekar. Farhan Akhtar is rumoured to be dating Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani Dandekar’s latest Instagram photo has set tongues wagging, with many fans claiming that the man walking hand-in-hand with the VJ and TV host is none other than filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar.

In the photo, while Shibani is posing for the camera, we can only see the back of the man accompanying The Stage host. Shibani shared a photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “photo cred @anuragrao.”

Farhan Akhtar had also wished Shibani Dandekar on her birthday with a number of kiss emojis, which added fuel to the fire. Another photo of the two from the streets of London also garbed attention. Farhan has previously been linked to Shraddha Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The filmmaker-actor-singer is currently busy with his Selftour2018 tour in Canada with Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. He shared a few photos from the tour.

See photo shared by Shibani Dandekar:

See recent photos of Farhan Akhtar:

See photos of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar:

Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani and they got divorced in 2016.

