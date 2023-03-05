Shiamak Davar opens up about viral photo with Shah Rukh-Salman Khan, praises Naatu Naatu choreography: ‘Went mad, called Ram Charan…’

Choreographer Shiamak Davar recently broke the internet when he shared a picture with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The throwback photo had the two Khans sitting on a stage platform, while rehearsing with the choreographer, for an award show. Through the post, Davar shared how it feels amazing to know these superstars, and wished them both luck. In a recent interview, he shared how he knows both SRK and Salman and also revealed how the former ‘forced him’ to do Dil To Pagal Hai.

Revealing that the picture was taken during one of the Filmfare Awards, Shiamak Davar told ETimes, “I know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan very well because of their work. I’ve worked with them in the past, especially with SRK because he and Yash (Chopra) uncle were the ones who actually wanted me to do ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.” He added that it was Shah Rukh who ‘forced’ him to do Dil To Pagal Hai.

The award-winning choreographer also revealed that Yash Chopra had even asked him to work on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge but he refused. He shared that he was ‘scared and worried’ that his style of choreography would never work for the film.

Also Read | Pathaan and beyond: Decoding Brand Shah Rukh Khan and why he is still the undefeated Badshah of Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial)

In the same interview, Shiamak Davar also discussed the Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, the high-paced song’s choreography has been appreciated and loved. Calling the moves ‘outstanding’, the choreographer said that he called Charan after seeing the film. “I completely went mad and called him saying, ‘I am in love with him with and what he has done in the film,’” he said. The artiste hopes RRR manages to snag an Oscar for the country with its winning moves.

Breaking down the choreography, Davar said that it was inspiring as it looked so different from the kind of dance we see today. He also referenced to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which have also used a lot of footwork. “They all are nice but after seeing Naatu Naatu, which has legendary footwork, we have to ask ourselves what can be next?”

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars. Now only time will tell if it makes history by bagging the statuette. The Oscars will air on March 13 IST.