Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan says he played Capt Vikram Batra ‘way better’ than Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah trailer

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah and Abhishek Bachchan in LOC Kargil. (Photos: Dharma Productions and JP Films via IMDb)

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer war movie Shershaah released recently, and it evoked mixed reactions from the audience. A little while ago, a viewer tweeted that in his opinion Abhishek Bachchan portrayed Captain Vikram Batra better in the 2003 release LOC: Kargil.

The user’s post read, “#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job ) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue – ye Dil mange more , Durga Mata ki jai).”

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 25, 2021

This post by the fan immediately prompted a response from Junior Bachchan himself, who thanked the user for his compliment. The actor replied with a folded hands emoji.

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra as decorated army officer Captain Vikram Batra, who is celebrated for his heroic efforts during the Kargil War. For his acts of valour, he was honored with Param Vir Chakra. Kiara Advani plays Sidharth’s love interest in the film.

At the trailer launch event of Shershaah, producer Karan Johar opened up on what made him decide Sidharth would be perfect for the job. He said, “A young actor came to my office and told this story to me with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. Of course, we all knew the story but the way he expressed the nuances of it, I read the character in his eyes.” Meanwhile, Sidharth mentioned that playing the real-life hero was an extremely emotional experience for him. “This is my first film where I have portrayed the life of a real-life hero whether it’s personal or professional. Shershaah has been an experience bigger than a film. This story is about true, real life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him,” the actor said.

Helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Shershaah will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.