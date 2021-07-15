Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s Kargil war drama to release on Amazon Prime on this date

A sneak-peek of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah released on Thursday noon. The film, presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India, will release on August 12, ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

The one-minute video featured a couple of shots of Malhotra dressed in the army uniform as the late Captain Vikram Batra, mixed with some real-life footage from the Kargil war, featuring Vikram Batra himself and media personality Barkha Dutt.

Shershaah is essentially a war drama that will potentially pack an emotional punch as well. The release date announcement video was first shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Twitter handle, who wrote, “An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valour. Extremely honoured, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August only on @primevideoin. #Shershaah.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Shershaah is a story of valour, love and sacrifice, and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film celebrates his valiant spirit, and honors his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra’s valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice was instrumental in India’s victory.”

Speaking about the film in a statement, Karan stated, “Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer’s heart swells with pride watching this film.”

Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah also features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.