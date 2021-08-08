Shershaah promotions: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s chemistry is undeniable, watch video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are playing eternal lovers in the upcoming Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah, and the real life chemistry of the rumoured couple will give you enough reasons to root for them on screen too.

Sidharth and Kiara have been promoting Shershaah for days now. The film is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. In his latest Instagram post, Sidharth shared a reel with Kiara, where they recreated Shershaah romantic song “Ranjha”, and fans cannot stop gushing over the way they looked at each other, smiling widely with twinkle in their eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The duo, however, has kept mum on their relationship, even as Sidharth attended Kiara’s birthday bash last month. Sidharth was the only colleague of Kiara at the party.

In Shershaah, Kiara plays late Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema. Dimple didn’t marry anyone after Vikram was martyred in the 1999 Kargil war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

After launching the film’s trailer in Dras, Kargil earlier this month, Kiara Advani had spoken to indianexpress.com about meeting Dimple and portraying a love like theirs on screen.

“It’s amazing that when you know all the odds are against you and you know there will be a lot of hurdles but you don’t look at it like a hurdle and you embrace it. That’s the way they both embraced their personal lives and their story together, with so much courage. She supported him…,” the actor said.

Sidharth also spoke about the honour and responsibility he felt representing Vikram Batra on the screen.

“I remember feeling this sense of pride mixed with excitement and anxiousness when I first heard the script of Shershaah. So many of us are aware of Captain Batra’s story, the sacrifice he made and the braveheart he was. To be able to reflect that on the screen was an important step for me. His courage played an important role in the Kargil War and I wanted to make sure I captured those moments when I played him,” Sidharth said in a statement.

Shershaah has been directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, making his Hindi debut. The film has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.