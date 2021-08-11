Shershaah movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Katrina Kaif is all praise for Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah, the cinematic retelling of the courage of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, is set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani plays his fiancee Dimple Cheema. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil director Vishnu Varadhan.

Shershaah was supposed to release last year in theatres, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced cinema halls to shut, delaying the film’s arrival. Shershaah was further pushed in the beginning of 2021 and it was finally announced that the film would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. Captain Vikram Batra’s family has been involved in the film’s making. Vikram’s twin brother Vishal Batra had spoken about the “dream of making a biopic on Vikram” at Shershaah trailer launch in Dras, Kargil, where the 1999 war took place. The launch, attended by Sidharth, Kiara, Vishnu and Karan among others, was a part of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration to mark India’s victory in the Kargil war against Pakistan.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about the pressure of doing a biopic. The actor said the team couldn’t afford to look at Shershaah as a “commercial” film because it was someone’s lived experience.