Shershaah first song Raatan Lambiyan: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani bring alive real-life romance onscreen

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play braveheart captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The film, based on the life of real-life Kargil hero, stars Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, his fiancee, who continued to live as his widow after he was martyred in the war. On Friday, the makers released the first song of the film featuring the lead couple. “Raatan Lambiyan” celebrates the beauty of first love and also gives a glimpse of the Vikram and Dimple’s relationship.

The song opens with scenes of Vikram reading Dimple’s letter while stationed at Kargil. As she reminds him of their special date, we get to see how the two fell in love while in college. From calling each other on landline phones and getting caught by her father to being teased by friends, the song presents their love story in the most beautiful way. The romantic song has been written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur have lent their vocals.



Speaking to indianexpress.com ahead of the release of Shershaah, Kiara talked about meeting Dimple Cheema and her love for Vikram Batra that’s 25 years younger. “We see all of this in Hindi cinema but clearly Hindi cinema is inspired by real life people. Both Vikram and Dimple, their personas in every sense were…,” Kiara paused before adding that the couple’s romance was cinematic partly due to Vikram’s heroic personality.

“He was so dynamic and heroic, not only because he sacrificed his life for the country but everything he did was in true hero style. Whether it was his love story or the way he was with his comrades, friends and everyone else, there was so much heroism in it. Anyone would get charmed off their feet by that charisma,” the actor said.

In an earlier interview with The Quint, Dimple Cheema also spoke about the time she spent with Vikram back in the year 1995. She had said then, “I met Vikram for the first time in 1995 in Punjab University in Chandigarh when we both had joined MA English. But as fate would have it, neither of us completed it. I guess it was destiny playing its part in bringing us together and becoming an integral part of each other.” Dimple also had also revealed that Vikram was on cloud nine when was selected for the Indian Military Academy.

Shershaah is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment and will premiere on August 12.