Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Capt Vikram Batra: ‘Those who touch lives, stay in our hearts forever’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday shared a tribute for late Captain Vikram Batra on social media. Sidharth, who recently portrayed the martyred soldier in Amazon movie Shershaah, remembered the decorated officer with a touching post on his birth anniversary.

“Dear Shershaah, they say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with your valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever…In your loving memory, Jai Hind,” read Sidharth’s picture post as the actor shared a collage of the late officer on his Instagram handle.

Producer Karan Johar, who also bankrolled Shershaah the film, paid his respect to Captain Vikram Batra through his Instagram story. “Remembering our real life hero. The one and only Shershaah, whose journey has left an entire nation and world inspired — Legends live on,” wrote Karan along with a heart and folded hands emoji.

Shershaah debuted on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, ahead of the Independence Day. The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and also starring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, has been lauded for its authenticity and performances. Apart from the general audience and film critics, celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Kangana Ranaut showered praise on the biopic, hailing it for its depiction of the Indian soldiers and how they behave on war footing.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to the movie and wrote, “The Sidharth Malhotra film has neither the necessary drama inherent in a cracking war film, nor does it raise patriotic goosebumps.”