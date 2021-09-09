scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Capt Vikram Batra: ‘Those who touch lives, stay in our hearts forever’

Sidharth Malhotra recently portrayed the late Captain Vikram Batra in Amazon movie Shershaah. On Thursday, the actor remembered the officer on his birth anniversary with a touching post.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 12:00:51 pm
vikram batraIt is Captain Vikram Batra's birth anniversary today. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday shared a tribute for late Captain Vikram Batra on social media. Sidharth, who recently portrayed the martyred soldier in Amazon movie Shershaah, remembered the decorated officer with a touching post on his birth anniversary.

“Dear Shershaah, they say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with your valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever…In your loving memory, Jai Hind,” read Sidharth’s picture post as the actor shared a collage of the late officer on his Instagram handle.

More on 'Shershaah' Capt Vikram Batra |He could drive a jeep with one hand and shoot an AK47 with the other

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Producer Karan Johar, who also bankrolled Shershaah the film, paid his respect to Captain Vikram Batra through his Instagram story. “Remembering our real life hero. The one and only Shershaah, whose journey has left an entire nation and world inspired — Legends live on,” wrote Karan along with a heart and folded hands emoji.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shershaah debuted on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, ahead of the Independence Day. The film, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and also starring Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, has been lauded for its authenticity and performances. Apart from the general audience and film critics, celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Kangana Ranaut showered praise on the biopic, hailing it for its depiction of the Indian soldiers and how they behave on war footing.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two stars to the movie and wrote, “The Sidharth Malhotra film has neither the necessary drama inherent in a cracking war film, nor does it raise patriotic goosebumps.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranbir kapoor, deepika padukone
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement