Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, Ranveer Singh film 83 lead nominations for 67th Filmfare Awards

Here's a list of top nominations for the 67th Filmfare Awards. Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah and Ranveer Singh's 83 have bagged 19 and 15 nominations, respectively.

Shershaah, 83 lead nominations for 67th Filmfare Awards 120067th Filmfare Awards will be held on August 30 and will air on Colors on September 9.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah and Ranveer Singh’s 83 are the top nominees at the 67th Filmfare Awards. The two films have bagged 19 and 15 nominations, respectively, closely followed by Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham and Taapsee Pannu-led Rashmi Rocket with 13 and 11 nods each, the organisers said Sunday in a press release.

Shershaah, 83 and Sardar Udham will vie for the top honour of best film along with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, the directorial debut of veteran actor Seema Pahwa.

83 filmfare nominations (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

In the best director category, the battle will be between Kabir Khan (83), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah), Akarsh Khurana (Rashmi Rocket) and Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi).

The best actor (male) category will see a contest among Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush, who received the nomination for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Atrangi Re movie review, atrangi re review, atrangi re A still from Atrangi Re.

Taapsee Pannu is nominated in the best actor (female) category along with Kangana Ranaut of Thalaivii, Kiara Advani of Shershaah, Kriti Sanon of Mimi, Parineeti Chopra of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Vidya Balan of Sherni.

Seema Pahwa scored a third nomination for the best story. She is nominated in the segment along with Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; Kanika Dhillon for Haseen Dillruba and Nandha Periyasamy for Rashmi Rocket.

Banerjee and Grover are also nominated for best screenplay award alongside Aashtha Tiku for Sherni; Aniruddha Guha for Rashmi Rocket; Khan, Sanjay Puransingh Chauhan and Vasan Bala for 83; Sandeep Shrivastava for Shershaah, and Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham.

Pankaj Tripathi has scored two nominations in the best actor in a supporting role (Male) for his performances in 83 and Mimi. He will go up against Abhishek Banerjee (Rashmi Rocket), Manav Kaul (Saina), Paran Bandhopadhyay (Bob Biswas) and Raj Arjun (Thalaivii).

pankaj tripathi 83 Pankaj Tripathi in 83.

The contenders for the best actor in a supporting role (female) are Kirti Kulhari (The Girl on the Train), Konkona Sen Sharma (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Meghna Malik (Saina), Neena Gupta (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) and Sai Tamhankar (Mimi).

AR Rahman has bagged two nods for the best music album (Mimi, Atrangi Re), in which Amaal Mallik (Saina), Amit Trivedi (Haseen Dillruba), Sachin-Jigar (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) and Shershaah team of Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose are also nominated.

For songs like “Lehra Do” from 83 and “Rait Zara Si” from Atrangi Re, singer Arijit Singh has secured twin nominations in the best playback singer (male) category alongside B Praak (“Mann Bharryaa” from Shershaah), Devenderpal Singh (“Lakeeran” from Haseen Dillruba) and Jubin Nautiyal (“Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershaah).

In the best playback singer (female) segment, Aseer Kaur (“Lakeeran” and “Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershaah) and Shreya Ghoshal (“Chaka Chak” from Atrangi Re and “Param Sundari” from Mimi) are nominated along with Neha Kakkar for “Matlabi Yariyan” from The Girl on the Train and Priya Saraiya for “Kalle Kalle” from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host the 2022 ceremony of the Filmfare Awards along with Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The event will be held on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex here.

The awards night will witness performances by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani.

The show will air on Colors on September 9 and will be simulcast on Filmfare’s Facebook page, globally.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 09:05:07 pm
