Sherni trailer: In search of a man-eating tigress, Vidya Balan battles sexist stereotypes in Amazon Prime movie

The trailer of Vidya Balan-starrer Amazon Prime movie Sherni is out. The actor plays the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer in the movie which seems to be centered around the delicate and oft-discussed balance between humans and wildlife.

In the video, we see Vidya’s character battle sexist stereotypes to overcome hurdles in both professional as well as personal life. The actor seems to be in a top-notch form as she gears up to trace ‘an unsettled tigress’ who has caused an uproar in the local area, literally as well as metaphorically. While people inhabiting areas around the forest are concerned about safety, officers exchange words about the threat level of an upset tigress at loose.

The two-line official synopsis of the film reads as follows, “A jaded forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.”

This seems like yet another meaty role for Vidya to milk, who is known for portraying complex, layered women on screen. Accompanying her in this journey are other talented artistes like Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun among others.

Speaking about Sherni in a recent statement, Vidya had said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

Sherni has been directed by Amit Masurkar, who had also helmed the critically acclaimed Newton. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that we likely have a worthwhile drama at out hands.

Amit had also shared his experience of working on the film and said, “Sherni is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me.”

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Sherni will release on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.