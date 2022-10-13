Sherlyn Chopra calls Sajid Khan a ‘sexual predator’, questions Salman Khan: ‘Please take a stand’

Sherlyn Chopra has condemned filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss. The filmmaker, who was accused of sexually harassing women and inappropriate conduct by multiple women including Sherlyn during the MeToo movement, received a warm welcome from Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Sherlyn Chopra claimed Sajid was a ‘molester’ and asked if the Bigg Boss house is where such people can get shelter.

Posting an article that demanded Salman Khan to take a stand in the matter, Sherlyn tweeted, “He had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Please take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan.”

At a recent press meet, Sherlyn Chopra spoke further about the subject and said, “All the victims had similar experiences, not even one of them said that he kept his hands on my head and gave me blessings. So it should be understood that he is a habitual offender and a sexual predator. And Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan have given shelter to such a person in the house. Now you tell me if it’s acceptable. Kya Bigg Boss ka ghar molesters ke liye hai (Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters).”

Several celebrities have slammed Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss, including Sona Mohapatra, Mandana Karimi, Devoleena Bhattacharji and Uorfi Javed. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur demanding his ouster, and subsequently filed an FIR after she received rape threats from social media users over her demand.

When he entered the show, Sajid Khan did not mention the allegations levelled at him, instead dubbed his arrogance as the reason behind his downfall, and then expressed his grievance about losing credit for the film Housefull 4.