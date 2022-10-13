scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Sherlyn Chopra calls Sajid Khan a ‘sexual predator’, questions Salman Khan: ‘Please take a stand’

Sherlyn Chopra called out reality show Bigg Boss and its host Salman Khan after Sajid Khan appeared as a contestant. Khan was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct during India's MeToo movement.

Sherlyn Chopra accused Sajid Khan of harassment (File)

Sherlyn Chopra has condemned filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss. The filmmaker, who was accused of sexually harassing women and inappropriate conduct by multiple women including Sherlyn during the MeToo movement, received a warm welcome from  Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Sherlyn Chopra claimed Sajid was a ‘molester’ and asked if the Bigg Boss house is where such people can get shelter.

Posting an article that demanded Salman Khan to take a stand in the matter, Sherlyn tweeted, “He had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Please take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Also Read |Sona Mohapatra calls out Farhan Akhtar for not condemning Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 participation: ‘This man and others are known to you personally….’

At a recent press meet, Sherlyn Chopra spoke further about the subject and said, “All the victims had similar experiences, not even one of them said that he kept his hands on my head and gave me blessings. So it should be understood that he is a habitual offender and a sexual predator. And Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan have given shelter to such a person in the house. Now you tell me if it’s acceptable. Kya Bigg Boss ka ghar molesters ke liye hai (Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters).”

Several celebrities have slammed Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss, including Sona Mohapatra, Mandana Karimi, Devoleena Bhattacharji and Uorfi Javed. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to  Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur demanding his ouster, and subsequently filed an FIR after she received rape threats from social media users over her demand.

When he entered the show, Sajid Khan did not mention the allegations levelled at him, instead dubbed his arrogance as the reason behind his downfall, and then expressed his grievance about losing credit for the film Housefull 4.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:55:52 am
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:55:52 am
