Shenaz Treasury takes a trip on Cordelia cruise ship, says, ‘You may have seen it in the news’

Actor Shenaz Treasury recently took her first cruise ride on the Cordelia cruise ship. The Cordelia cruise line recently made headlines for a high-profile drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau aboard one of its ships.

Sharing the video of her cruise experience on Instagram, Shenaz said people might have heard about the ship in the news. “You may have seen it in the news. I am going on the ship today. Look how big it is,” the actor shared as she took her followers on Instagram inside the humongous lobby of the ship. She posed on the ship’s deck with her family who looked excited to be on a cruise trip.

“Ships? Trains Planes? Bikes? Or Cars? Or something else? Which one is you?? I’m a boat ⛵ I was conceived on a ship. My dad was a captain. I’ve been on many ships but never on a passenger cruise!!! @cordeliacruises,” the actor captioned the video.

Shenaz Treasury has been a part of films like Ishq Vishk, Hum Tum, Delhi Belly and Kaalakaandi.