Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with prosopagnosia: ‘I can’t recognise faces’

Ishq Vishk fame Shenaz Treasury has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, a condition where one fails to recognise people’s faces. The actor took to social media to share her ordeal and requested people around her to be ‘kind’ and understand that she has a ‘real brain disorder’, she is not being “aloof or snobbish”.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shenaz wrote, “I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now, I understand why I’ve never been able to put faces together. It’s a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can’t recognise faces. I recognise voices.”

Shenaz explains what is prosopagnosia

The actor also mentioned the symptoms of the disorder. She wrote, “Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren’t expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven’t seen in a while.”

She continued, “You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me. And I thought I was just dumb.” Shenaz also shared she cannot tell the difference between two movie or TV show characters who “have the same height and build and hairstyle.”

The actor, who has been a part of films like Aagey Se Right, Luv Ka The End, and Delhi Belly among others, concluded by saying, “I have always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can’t recognise faces of people — even close friends after a few years. this is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand.”

Recently, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt also opened up about his inability to recall faces. He told GQ that in social settings — especially parties — he “struggles to remember new people” and “recognise their faces”, which leads to them thinking he is “remote and aloof, inaccessible, self-absorbed”.