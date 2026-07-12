Shekhar Suman takes a dig at Aamir Khan’s third marriage: ‘He’s running a triple engine now’

Shekhar Suman has weighed in on Aamir Khan’s recent wedding with Gauri Spratt in his trademark satirical fashion. On the latest episode of his popular YouTube talk show Shekhar Tonite, the host delivered a monologue on the Bollywood superstar’s third wedding, which took place earlier this month, hailing it as a masterclass in forming alliances for politicians in power.

“This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don’t achieve it,” said Shekhar Suman on his show. He claimed that irrespective of the profession one belongs to, one must touch Aamir Khan’s feet. “Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It’s often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man,” added the host.

Shekhar pointed out that after Aamir’s first two “alliances” — his marriages with Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, respectively — fell out unfortunately, he should term his third alliance — with Gauri, his partner of over two years — as a “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance). “Our government can’t run a double engine smoothly, and he’s running a triple engine now,” quipped Shekhar.

“Aapne Gauri… ek minute… gaur kia hoga,” said Shekhar Kapoor, slipping out the name of Aamir Khan’s third wife, with his trademark wit intact. He argued that Aamir’s personal life is like that of an engine driver, who would shunt a train bogey each at the first two stations, adds a third one at the next, only to add back the first two at the next one, in order to form a fully functional train. “His talent is unimaginable. He’s unique. He’s like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn’t ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination,” added Shekhar.

Shekhar Suman on Aamir Khan challenging politicians

He also claimed that even if no else is able to secure their “achchhe din” (good ol’ days), Aamir has surely managed to do it a third time. “Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru’s record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan,” joked Shekhar.

Shekhar Suman also pointed out that Aamir Khan’s third wedding took place in a rather “familial” environment, in the presence of not only his first two wives, but also the children of his first two wives along with that of his third wife. While he and Reena co-parent entrepreneur Ira Khan and actor Junaid Khan, he and Kiran co-parent Azad. Gauri also has a son from a previous marriage. “This is called vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family),” said Shekhar.

He also claimed that the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) — comprising opposition parties including Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar — should also learn from Aamir how to take along former allies in their new alliance.

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Aamir Khan’s third marriage

“Now, I get why he’s called the ‘perfectionist’. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti… Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti,” quipped Shekhar.

Aamir Khan tied the knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5 in an intimate marriage registration ceremony, which took place at their Bandra residence in Mumbai, amidst only family members and close friends.

Aamir and Gauri’s children from their previous marriages were present for the occasion as well, and smiled widely as the couple made their marriage official. Aamir first tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986, but they split up in 2002. He then married Kiran Rao in 2005, and announced their separation in 2021. They also have a son, Azad, via surrogacy.

Aamir then reconnected with Gauri, whom he first met back in 2001, in Bengaluru in early 2024 through his cousin Nuzhat Khan. They dated for a year before Aamir introduced her as his “partner” to the media ahead of his 60th birthday last March. Gauri relocated from Bengaluru to Mumbai, began living with Aamir, and working in his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

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Even though Aamir claimed last year it won’t look good for him to get married at this age, the actor confirmed he’d tie the knot with Gauri in July. However, he continues to not only co-parent his children with his first two wives, but also work with them in their NGO, Paani Foundation. Kiran is also a board member on Aamir Khan Productions.