Shekhar Suman: What happens in Bollywood isn’t nepotism, it’s gangism

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photo: Shekhar Suman/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photo: Shekhar Suman/Instagram)

Actor Shekhar Suman has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During a press conference in Patna on Tuesday, Suman reiterated all the theories floating around Sushant’s demise, bringing to fore angles of abetment to suicide, professional rivalry and mental depression.

Suman began by sharing how he related to Sushant’s father’s pain. He said, “I too lost my son at the age of 11. Hence, I immediately felt his pain. Sushant had made a successful transition from TV to films. There was Shah Rukh Khan 30 years back, now it was a boy from Bihar who managed that. His very first film did 100-crore business, but he never got any acknowledgement or award. I’ve been told that this eventually took a toll on him.”

Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman hinted that it might be a case of murder as someone as intelligent as Sushant Singh Rajput will never take such a step without leaving a suicide note. He also said that with whatever information is available on the public domain, the suicide seems staged, and hence called for a CBI inquiry. The actor remarked the kind of anger one can see on social media isn’t translating elsewhere, further questioning whether someone is controlling the coverage.

Suman also shared his two cents on the ongoing debate around nepotism in Bollywood. However, he had a different take. The actor called it “gangism” and said, “Nepotism happens in government jobs where people help their family members supersede others. In Bollywood, there’s free entrepreneurship. Whoever brings money has all the rights to make films with their family, friends or anyone. What happens in Bollywood isn’t nepotism, it’s gangism. There’s a cartel, a syndicate, mafia… They control the industry and decide the fate of new talent. It’s a gang of vested interests so that their production houses grow.”

A fight to finish..at Sushan’s house in Patna.won’t give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

I came from Patna today after having met Sushant’s father.Tried meeting Nitish Kumar but his office cited Covid19 reason for not meeting https://t.co/kffCNF9OFA.Tejaswi Yadav met n promised support for #CBIEnquiryForShushant and #justiceforsushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

I will leave no stones unturned and as i had said i will go to the end of the world to get justice for https://t.co/2Xvspp1QwK doing my best.i have to garner support from all the political https://t.co/BfFWid9urD it BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCPJDU RJD etc.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

My family and friends are dead against me doing this..they feel no one is coming forward and im risking my health by travelling during Covid 19.But i can’t betray the cause ive set out to do..i can’t betray my heart.#justiceforSushantforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

I wd need to have political support and support from all walks of life otherwise just you and I alone cannot do this.we will be suppressed or ignored.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 1, 2020

Suman concluded by saying that a cartel controls careers in Bollywood. “They oppress talent, bind them in contracts. Outsiders aren’t given any value in the first place. And when these outsiders become successful, the gang feels scared about its position. So the career of that talent is finished, or he/she is asked to become a part of their gang. If the talent agrees to become your yes-man, you’ll have to follow instructions. But if you rebel or refuse, you’ll have the same fate what happened with Sushant,” the actor said.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.