scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
COVID19

Shekhar Suman: What happens in Bollywood isn’t nepotism, it’s gangism

Shekhar Suman met Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna recently. Demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, Suman said not nepotism, but 'gangism' exists in Bollywood.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2020 3:31:19 pm
shekhar suman sushant singh rajput cbi inquiry Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photo: Shekhar Suman/Instagram)

Actor Shekhar Suman has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During a press conference in Patna on Tuesday, Suman reiterated all the theories floating around Sushant’s demise, bringing to fore angles of abetment to suicide, professional rivalry and mental depression.

Suman began by sharing how he related to Sushant’s father’s pain. He said, “I too lost my son at the age of 11. Hence, I immediately felt his pain. Sushant had made a successful transition from TV to films. There was Shah Rukh Khan 30 years back, now it was a boy from Bihar who managed that. His very first film did 100-crore business, but he never got any acknowledgement or award. I’ve been told that this eventually took a toll on him.”

Shekhar Suman hinted that it might be a case of murder as someone as intelligent as Sushant Singh Rajput will never take such a step without leaving a suicide note. He also said that with whatever information is available on the public domain, the suicide seems staged, and hence called for a CBI inquiry. The actor remarked the kind of anger one can see on social media isn’t translating elsewhere, further questioning whether someone is controlling the coverage.

Suman also shared his two cents on the ongoing debate around nepotism in Bollywood. However, he had a different take. The actor called it “gangism” and said, “Nepotism happens in government jobs where people help their family members supersede others. In Bollywood, there’s free entrepreneurship. Whoever brings money has all the rights to make films with their family, friends or anyone. What happens in Bollywood isn’t nepotism, it’s gangism. There’s a cartel, a syndicate, mafia… They control the industry and decide the fate of new talent. It’s a gang of vested interests so that their production houses grow.”

Suman concluded by saying that a cartel controls careers in Bollywood. “They oppress talent, bind them in contracts. Outsiders aren’t given any value in the first place. And when these outsiders become successful, the gang feels scared about its position. So the career of that talent is finished, or he/she is asked to become a part of their gang. If the talent agrees to become your yes-man, you’ll have to follow instructions. But if you rebel or refuse, you’ll have the same fate what happened with Sushant,” the actor said.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz, hina khan, himanshi khurana, shehnaaz gill
Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement