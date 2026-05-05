‘For 10 years, he was nowhere’: Shekhar Suman on how Akshaye Khanna ‘decimated’ the need for social media presence

Actor Shekhar Suman has criticised the growing obsession with social media visibility, arguing that “one strong performance” can outweigh constant online presence. He cited Akshaye Khanna and Rakesh Bedi as examples, praising their work in Dhurandhar 2.

During a chat with India Today, Shekhar said, “There’s far too much emphasis on only being seen around, and likes, and being seen and being appreciated. They get depressed if they don’t get as many likes as they had imagined. That kind of thing. You believe in your talent, believe in your craft, and the rest, everything is going to follow.”

The actor further added, “And for actors, it’s not important to be seen around on social media. I don’t think so. Your work should speak for itself. When people see you on screen, they will remember you for years.”