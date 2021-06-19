scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Shekhar Suman mourns his mother’s death: ‘I feel orphaned and devastated’

Shekhar Suman had earlier tweeted to announce his mother's death. He said, "Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2021 7:13:04 pm
Shekhar Suman shared the news of his mother's demise on social media.

Actor and anchor Shekhar Suman bade a tearful farewell to his mother on Saturday. He laid her ashes to rest on Saturday afternoon.

Shekhar had shared the news of his mother’s demise on social media.

He tweeted, “My beloved ♥ Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings🙏.”

Shekhar Suman later shared a photo of himself and his family where the ashes were scattered over the water as per Hindu traditions. He captioned the photo, “Pranaam Ma…meri janam janmantar ki Ma..mere har janam mein hone waali. Ma.meri achi sachchi sundar Ma.🙏🙏🙏.”

On the work front, Shekhar Suman was last seen in the 2017 film Bhoomi.

 

