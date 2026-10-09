‘No one can take his place’: Shekhar Suman cancels show finale after Nana Patekar’s death

Shekhar Suman has decided not to go ahead with the final episode of his talk show Shekhar Tonite. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Shekhar revealed that actor Nana Patekar, who died on October 8, was scheduled to be the show’s final guest. However, following Nana’s death, the actor-host decided not to invite anyone else to take his place.

In the video, Shekhar Suman addressed viewers and revealed that the episode featuring Nana Patekar was meant to bring the season to a close. He said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait.”

The host then recalled how Nana had called him a few days ago to appreciate Shekhar Tonite. “He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me,” he said, adding that Nana was eager to appear on Shekhar Tonite as a guest. “He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

Shekhar Suman also reflected on his long association with Nana Patekar, recalling how they had worked together on Sohanlal Kanwar’s 1990 film Tadap that never saw the light of day. Recalling his experience, the actor-host shared, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him.”

“Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories,” Shekhar concluded.

Actor Nana Patekar died at 75 on October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa.