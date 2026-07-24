‘I cried’: Shekhar Suman calls out police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar

Shekhar Suman, who recently returned with Shekhar Tonite, a modern-day revival of his iconic Movers & Shakers, has quickly found a place in the pop culture conversation. Alongside celebrity interviews and discussions on current affairs, one of the show’s biggest talking points has been its opening monologue, where Suman weighs in on issues dominating the national discourse with his trademark blend of satire and commentary. In the latest episode, he addressed the police action against students protesting for education reforms earlier this week at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Opening the episode on an emotional note, Shekhar Suman referred to the police crackdown and said, “Before beginning the show, I want to share something with all of you. What happened on 20 July at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to those innocent, unarmed, helpless children was heartbreaking. The way they were beaten with batons, with such cruelty, brutality, and mercilessness, leaving them bloodied, has shaken me to my core. I haven’t slept for three days; I’ve only cried.”

He went on to question the action against the protesters, saying, “What was the fault of those young, innocent children? That they raised their voices against injustice and oppression. That they stood up for their rights, for their future, and beyond that, for the future of this country. They demanded a healthy education system. And instead of listening to them, they were lathi-charged and assaulted.” Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Suman added, “In this difficult moment, I stand with every fearless youth, every coordinator, every young person, and every Indian whose heart beats for the dignity of this nation and who has the courage to speak out against injustice.”

Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata, he continued, “Even without Krishna, another Mahabharata is about to unfold. The throne will have to be challenged. Since we’ve spoken of the Mahabharata, let me remind you: the Mahabharata did not begin at Kurukshetra. It began the day Hastinapur stopped listening to its own youth. Because history turns precisely at the moment when those in power begin to believe they no longer need to hear anyone else.”

‘I stand with you in this fight’

Continuing his monologue, Shekhar Suman reflected on the role of young voices in shaping history. “The most fascinating thing about history is that the people who are dismissed as insignificant are often the very ones who shake the foundations of power. They are called unruly, anti-national, incompetent, but remember this: the more you try to crush them, the stronger they return. The more you reject them, the farther they spread. They survive not through power, but through determination.” He further said, “Revolutions are much the same. They are not born inside parliaments. They are born in homes where hard work is abundant but opportunities are scarce. They are born not from swords, but from humiliation. They are born the day an entire generation says, ‘Enough. No more.’”

Towards the end of his opening monologue, Suman admitted that he had been uncertain about whether to go ahead with the episode at a time when the nation was debating the student protests. However, he said he ultimately felt the show had a responsibility to continue. “But then I realised: this show is the voice of the people. In my very first episode, I promised that I would bring an honest voice to you. My strength comes from you. And like I always say, the show must go on. So I decided to do the show. And let me assure you: I stand with you in this fight with all my might. Welcome to Shekhar Tonight.”

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This is not the first time Shekhar Suman has spoken out on the issue. Last week, he had voiced his support for education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking about Wangchuk’s protest, Suman had said, “For several days now, social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. I am astonished to see that no one else seems astonished. A person is sitting on a hunger strike for the betterment of the country and society, for the future of students, and to save the crumbling structure of our education system, while the establishment lies at ease. An establishment that is not only mute, deaf, and devoid of empathy, but also narrow-hearted, stone-hearted, and heartless.”

In recent days, several members of the film fraternity, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, have expressed solidarity with the students and urged the government to engage in dialogue over their demands.

About the protests

The protests at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have intensified over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike, which ended on its 25th day. On Monday, students from different parts of the country gathered in New Delhi and marched towards Parliament as the Monsoon Session commenced. The march was stopped by the Delhi Police, leading to clashes that sparked widespread criticism and debate on social media.

The protesters have been demanding a dialogue with the Central government and are seeking, among other demands, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.