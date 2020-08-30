Shekhar Kapur to make a movie trilogy on Amish Tripathi’s Ram Chandra novels?

Many fans are already excited about the development. (Photo: Express archive and Amish Tripathi/Facebook)

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and author Amish Tripathi may join hands together to adapt the latter’s best-selling Ram Chandra series of novels. Kapur was asked by a Twitter user whether he can make a film trilogy based on Tripathi’s Ramayana novels.

To which, Kapur replied, “If @authoramish agreed, I would happily do so.” Tripathi promptly replied to Kapur’s tweet, saying, “Let the discussions begin!”

Of course, interactions on social media may not often mean much in real-world and what is said on Twitter might not end up actually being a deal between these two people. But many fans are already excited about the development.

Ram Chandra series consists of three novels, Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita: Warrior of Mithila and Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta. They retell the story of Valmiki’s epic poem Ramayana, literally meaning the journey of Rama, the legendary king who is considered one of Lord Vishnu’s incarnations.

Tripathi also has the Shiva Trilogy and the recent Legend of Suheldev to his credit.

Kapur, known for films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, two Elizabeth movies, among others, has been away from directing duties for quite a while. He last sat in the chair for the 2009 short film Passage.

