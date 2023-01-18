scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Shekhar Kapur praises Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘amazing’ look in Pathaan: ‘He could give heroes half his age a run for their money….’

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur praised Shah Rukh Khan's looks in Pathaan, and said that he looks amazing.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.
Listen to this article
Shekhar Kapur praises Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘amazing’ look in Pathaan: ‘He could give heroes half his age a run for their money….’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan has ensured that 2023 belongs to him, as he will return to the big screen after four years with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The trailer for his action-thriller Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been creating the right kind of buzz, and fans as well as celebrities are quite excited to see SRK in this new action-avatar.

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday heaped praise on Shah Rukh. “How does #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 continue to look so amazing ? .. he could give heroes half his age a run for their money #PathaanTrailer @iamsrk.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the tweet. One fan wrote, “Its Star Charisma. Superstardom (genuine). And passion. Many young actors (though they think they are ‘superstars’ after one hit) still dont have it. Never will. Shah Rukh Khan hone ke liye asli ‘Dil’wale hona chahiye… SRK jaisa na koi tha, na koi hoga.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful soul reflects on face and radiant by the love of millions.”

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier said that his team worked hard to ensure that both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone looked different in Pathaan. “Just the fact that SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) and DP (Deepika Padukone) have done so many films before and fortunately all of them have done so well. It became a challenge to see how different they can look and our team really worked intricately to present them in a new way. The fact that DP is looking different from her films and SRK is looking different from his films automatically their pairing will look fresh, so that has been the approach we took and its amazing,” Siddharth had said in a video uploaded on YRF’s YouTube channel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...

Pathaan will release in theatres worldwide on January 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 21:14 IST
Next Story

Takeaway from Delhi: A sulking BSY may get airport on turf

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close