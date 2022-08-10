scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Shekhar Kapur remembers Haqeeqat ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day: ‘Most patriotic war film to be made’

The 1964 war-drama Haqeeqat was written, directed and produced by filmmaker Chetan Anand.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 8:24:20 pm
Shekhar KapurShekhar Kapur gets nostalgic remembering Haqeeqat. (Photo: Express Archives)

As India inches towards its 75th Independence Day, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reminded people of the 1964 classic war drama Haqeeqat, starring Dharmendra and Balraj Sahni. Directed by Chetan Anand, the film remains one of the most powerful commentaries on the adverse impact of a battle on soldiers.

Haqeeqat, also written and produced by Anand, was based on the 1962 Sino-Indian war. The black-and-white drama also starred Sanjay Khan, Vijay Anand, Priya, Jayant and Sudhir. Haqeeqat won the 1965 National Award for the second best feature film.

Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday tweeted that Haqeeqat will fill one with pride for the Indian Armed Forces.

“Chetan Anand’s #Haqeeqat .. the most realistic and patriotic war film to be made India. It will move you to tears and fill you with pride in the courage of our Armed Forces against near impossible odds. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndianArmy #75YearsofIndependence,” read the director’s tweet.

Many in the younger generation might not have watched Haqeeqat but the song “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon” from the film (Haqeeqat score was composed by legendary musician Madan Mohan and lyrics were penned by Kaifi Azmi) stands as one of the most evergreen patriotic tracks in the history of Indian cinema, encapsulating love for the country and spirit of martyrdom like no other melody.

Haqeeqat is available on ZEE5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Also Read: |Shekhar Kapur: If I had the rights to Mr India, I would have done a sequel by now

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is awaiting the release of his next feature, What’s Love Got to Do with It? The British romantic comedy stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi and Asim Chaudhry. His last directorial was the 2007 biographical drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age, headlined by Cate Blanchett.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:24:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

4

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

5

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: What is the controversial 'Butterfly Mine' Russia has allegedl...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
As Kodanad estate heist probe crawls, Stalin’s promise remains a distant ...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

CBI arrests two former officials in West Bengal school job scam

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Opinion

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Premium
Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’
First Impression

Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Sima Taparia’s ‘demanding’ clients still don’t want to ‘compromise’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Trishala Dutt turns 34: Here are 10 photos of Sanjay Dutt with his daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement