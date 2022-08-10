Shekhar Kapur remembers Haqeeqat ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day: ‘Most patriotic war film to be made’

August 10, 2022 8:24:20 pm
As India inches towards its 75th Independence Day, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reminded people of the 1964 classic war drama Haqeeqat, starring Dharmendra and Balraj Sahni. Directed by Chetan Anand, the film remains one of the most powerful commentaries on the adverse impact of a battle on soldiers.
Haqeeqat, also written and produced by Anand, was based on the 1962 Sino-Indian war. The black-and-white drama also starred Sanjay Khan, Vijay Anand, Priya, Jayant and Sudhir. Haqeeqat won the 1965 National Award for the second best feature film.
Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday tweeted that Haqeeqat will fill one with pride for the Indian Armed Forces.
“Chetan Anand’s #Haqeeqat .. the most realistic and patriotic war film to be made India. It will move you to tears and fill you with pride in the courage of our Armed Forces against near impossible odds. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndianArmy #75YearsofIndependence,” read the director’s tweet.
Many in the younger generation might not have watched Haqeeqat but the song “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon” from the film (Haqeeqat score was composed by legendary musician Madan Mohan and lyrics were penned by Kaifi Azmi) stands as one of the most evergreen patriotic tracks in the history of Indian cinema, encapsulating love for the country and spirit of martyrdom like no other melody.
Haqeeqat is available on ZEE5.
Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is awaiting the release of his next feature, What’s Love Got to Do with It? The British romantic comedy stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi and Asim Chaudhry. His last directorial was the 2007 biographical drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age, headlined by Cate Blanchett.
