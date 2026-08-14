‘Unlike actors today’: Shekhar Kapur recalls Sridevi’s off-camera humility on Mr India set

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered the late legendary actress Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary. Taking to social media, he recalled working with her for the first time on the 1987 science-fiction film Mr India. Shekhar also shared that Sridevi almost lived in “denial” of her stardom when she was off camera.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a black-and-white photo from the sets of Mr India. He captioned the picture, “The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’ .. and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend.”