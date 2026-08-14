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‘Unlike actors today’: Shekhar Kapur recalls Sridevi’s off-camera humility on Mr India set
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who worked with the late legendary actress Sridevi in Mr India, remembered her on her birth anniversary.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered the late legendary actress Sridevi on her 63rd birth anniversary. Taking to social media, he recalled working with her for the first time on the 1987 science-fiction film Mr India. Shekhar also shared that Sridevi almost lived in “denial” of her stardom when she was off camera.
The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share a black-and-white photo from the sets of Mr India. He captioned the picture, “The earliest pic I have of Sridevi and myself. Her face never changed. Her eyes flashed startlingly in this pic from the film ‘Joshilay’ as much as they did later in ‘Mr India’ .. and while the world remembers the Star .. Sridevi .. on her birth yesterday I was remembering Sri Devi as the Director’s best friend.”
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The filmmaker further wrote, “Mr India would not have been possible without the amazing collaboration between Sridevi and myself. I still remember my excitement and urge to get to the set when Sri Devi and I were doing Mr India ..because you never knew how Sri Devi would surprise you that day. .. and she never failed to do so.”
Shekhar Kapur also recalled how Sridevi would sit quietly in a corner off camera, only to display an entirely different energy when she faced the camera. “When the camera was not in her .. she would be quietly sitting in her chair .. almost in denial of her stardom (unlike actors today she would not disappear into her trailer). When in front of the Camera it was as if magic happened .. it was a different Sridevi.. her energy not only radiated out of her for the camera .. everyone on the set felt it .. it was electric. So much that at times ( especially in a dance sequence) we would forget to switch off the camera ! For I would forget to say ‘Cut’ .. I doubt there’ll be another Sri Devi .. she was a gift to us ..So wherever you are Sri .. Happy Birthday.”
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai. Her autopsy report classified the cause of death as “accidental drowning” in a bathtub.
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