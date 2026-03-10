Shekhar Kapur recalls his spat with Javed Akhtar over Mr India sequel, says writer asked what he had done for the film: ‘I have no rights’

There was a time, not too long ago, when repeated feuds on X (formerly Twitter) between celebrated director Shekhar Kapur and veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar frequently made headlines. One of the most widely discussed flashpoints came when a sequel to their popular collaboration, Mr India, was announced. Shekhar had taken offence at the time, saying no one had sought his permission as the director of the original film. Javed had responded sharply, arguing that the film was never Shekhar’s to begin with. Javed Akhtar was the writer of the film, and Shekhar directed it.

‘Mr India’s story was never mine’

Recently, in a conversation with The Lallantop, Shekhar was asked about that public disagreement. Reflecting on the episode, he said, “When there were talks about Mr India 2, they were planning to make it with another director. I only said, ‘At least talk to me once.’ Then he tweeted asking what I had even done. He said, ‘I gave the script, I created the situation, I gave the story. You simply did the work well.’ So I said, ‘Alright.’ That was it, nothing else.”