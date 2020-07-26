Shekhar Kapur to AR Rahman: An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says music maestro AR Rahman has often faced difficulties in the Hindi film industry because of his Oscar wins. Kapur made the remark after Rahman’s latest interview, where he said that there was a gang working against him in Bollywood, resulting in him getting fewer movies.

“I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me (for Dil Bechara), I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’

“I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm,” said Rahman in his interview with Radio Mirchi.

Tweeting an excerpt from the interview, Shekhar Kapur, who collaborated with AR Rahman on his 2007 directorial Elizabeth: The Golden Age, wrote, “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle…”

Hours later, Rahman quoted him and tweeted that it was better for everyone to move on to “greater things”. “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do,” the ace music composer posted on Twitter.