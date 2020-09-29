Shekhar Kapur appointed FTII Society president

Shekhar Kapur’s tenure at FTII will last till March 3, 2023. (Photo: Express Archives)

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday evening took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII.”

Another tweet read, “Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment.”

The image attached with the tweet suggests that Kapur’s tenure will be till March 3, 2023.

Shekhar Kapur is known for Indian films like Mr India, Bandit Queen, Masoom, and English films like Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age among others.

