Shekhar Kapur predicts AI-created stars in future who ‘won’t ask for a raise’: ‘Wo beemar nahi hogi’

Amid growing concerns over the rise and popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential impact across various fields, legendary director Shekhar Kapur recently shared his two cents on the technology’s possible influence on cinema. Maintaining that there could be AI-created stars in the future, he recalled an incident when his cook approached him with a script for Mr India 2 created using a generative AI chatbot.

Kapur explained that unlike human celebrities, AI-created stars won’t refuse to show up for work due to health issues or ask for a raise. “Agar AI creative star ban gaya, wo beemar nahi hogi agar heroine hai. Hero hai to beemar nahi hoga, na kahega ‘arey main nahi aata shooting pe,’ ‘meri price badha do’ – you own it (If AI becomes a creative star, the heroine won’t fall ill, nor will the hero. It won’t say, ‘Hey, I’m not coming to the shoot’ or ‘increase my fee,’ because you own it),” he said during a conversation with Times Now. Noting that AI isn’t merely a spectacle, he stated, “It’s the beginning of a new India.”