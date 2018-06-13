Shekhar Kapur is researching new forms of storytelling in virtual reality and artificial intelligence

Shekhar Kapur will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. Shekhar Kapur will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2.

Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says as an honorary scholar at an institute in Boston, he is researching new forms of storytelling in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

“Just back from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Boston where I am now a honorary scholar researching new forms of storytelling in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. It’s the exciting new world!” Kapur tweeted on Tuesday.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor tweeted to Kapur, saying he would love to know more about it.

Kapur gained international recognition with the 1994 Hindi film Bandit Queen, based on Mala Sen’s biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

It was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

Just back from MIT in Boston where I am now a Hony Scholar researching new forms of storytelling in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. It’s the exciting new world ! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 12, 2018

In international cinema, his biopics on Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and two Academy Awards.

Kapur will be seen in actor Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2. The film which also stars Rahul Bose in a pivotal role is set to hit the screens on August 10.

