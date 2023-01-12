scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Allu Arjun film remake has an SS Rajamouli reference, a well-timed dig on nepotism

Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan fits right into this remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with its mass entertainer vibes. All it needs now is Butta Bomma.

shehzada trailer, kartik aaryanShehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role in this Rohit Dhawan film.
Listen to this article
Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Allu Arjun film remake has an SS Rajamouli reference, a well-timed dig on nepotism
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kartik Aaryan is going mass, in a family way. The trailer of his latest Shehzada dropped on Thursday and features Kartik Aaryan stepping into the mighty shoes of star Allu Arjun as he headlines the Hindi adaptation of the much loved Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The trailer has Kartik pulling all the massy action moves, with some catchy dialogues that will surely appeal to his fans. The trailer summarises the plot of the film where Kartik’s character finds out that he is actually the son of a multi-millionaire, played by Ronit Roy, and not of a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. Upon this discovery, he sets out to claim what he believes his rightfully his. The actor’s SS Rajamouli reference, action moves and a well-timed dig on nepotism provide its stand-out moments.

Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will mark Kartik’s first big screen outing of the year. In 2022, the actor delivered the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which remained as one of the biggest hits of the year after The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Brahmastra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani, Kartik headlined the thriller Freddy, which released on Disney Plus Hotstar to mixed reviews. For Shehzada, Kartik has also come on board as one of the producers.

Exclusive |Exclusive| Sanam Saeed says ‘whole of Pakistan’ raised on Bollywood: ‘We know Madhubala to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what happens in Pak’

“Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer,” the makers had said in a statement.

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, who returns to direction after Desi Boyz and Dishoom. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:32 IST
Next Story

With delicious local dishes on its menu, MTDC to celebrate ‘International Year of Millets’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visits Delhi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close