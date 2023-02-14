Shehzada title song: Kartik Aaryan celebrates being a ‘prince’ in this Sonu Nigam number. Watch

In just about a few days, Kartik Aaryan will be back on the big screen with Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped the title track showcasing Kartik in a joyous mood.

Sung by Sonu Nigam, “Shehzada” sees Kartik’s character realising he was raised in a humble family, while he was born rich. The video opens with the actor telling Paresh Rawal that after 25 years, he will finally meet his father. As he steps into a palatial house, a band along with several dancers join him as they perform on the fun track.

We don’t know if it’s Sonu’s vocals or the fast peppy tune but the song does remind one of 3 Idiots song “Aal Izz Well”. While the video gives a glimpse of Kartik’s goofy and fun side, it’s quite a forgettable one. “Shehzada” also does not seem to have an Instagram reel factor, that most songs today aim for.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. However, according to him, there is no ‘secret formula’ to his success. The actor, while speaking with ETimes said that it is just his gut instinct, hard work and self-belief that have performed wonders.

“It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience,” the actor told the publication in a recent interview.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan’s untitled next and Satyaprem Ki Katha.