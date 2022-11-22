Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, fans compare it to Allu Arjun film

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, have unveiled its first teaser on the occasion of the actor’s 32nd birthday. Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in the theaters in 2020.

The teaser begins with a grand entry of Kartik’s Bunty on a horse. He enters the palace announcing, “Jab baat family pe aaye, toh discussion nahi karte, action karte hain (When it comes to your family, you do not indulge in a discussion, you do action).” Next, we see the actor packing some punches and in the action sequences, we clearly can spot the influence of south films. For instance, people are flying in the air just with one punch and Kartik is doing some action on his scooter, which looks quite old. There were immediate comparisons with Allu Arjun, who has found immense popularity with the film across India. “Certain scenes reminded me of Allu,” wrote one, while another said, “Can this film weave the Allu magic?”

Watch the first teaser of Shehzada

As Kartik has earlier said that Shehzada is his ‘sabse commercial film’, after watching the teaser we have no doubts about that. Towards the end, there is a glimpse of a glamorous Kriti Sanon, doing nothing. Also, there is a shot of Kartik imitating Shah Rukh Khan’s patent open-arms action. From the look of it, it seems the film is made on a hefty budget.

Sharing the teaser as his birthday gift to his fans, Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram, “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte…ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada 👑.” Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will hit the theaters on February 10, 2023. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan is also looking forward to the release of Captain India and Freddy.