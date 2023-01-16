scorecardresearch
Shehzada’s Munda Sona Hoon Main: There is nothing beyond the picturesque location in this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon song

Shehzada song Munda Sona Hoon Main is composed by Pritam, and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi.

ShehzadaShehzada is all set to release on February 10, 2023.
Shehzada’s Munda Sona Hoon Main: There is nothing beyond the picturesque location in this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon song
“Munda Sona Hoon Main”, the first song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, was released on Monday. The song, which has Kartik and Kriti dancing at a picturesque location, is composed by Pritam, and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Nikhita Gandhi. The song’s beats are groovy, but the cringe-worthy lyrics by Kumaar will make you grimace. However, Bosco Caesar’s wacky dance moves redeem the song.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle to share the song. He wrote, “#MundaSonaHuMain out now 🔥#Shehzada 👑 only in theatres 10th February 2023!!”

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023. It was recently reported that Kartik turned producer for Shehzada after the movie ran into financial troubles.

During the trailer launch of the film, Kartik Aaryan opened up about the same and said, “I am an actor first. Every film including ours goes through some problems during the making, which need to be ironed out. And I have always wanted to be a part of every film I work in holistically, not just as an actor.”

He added, “I want to be involved in making the film in every way possible. I am always all in for every film. As far as the producer credit goes, Shehzada is the effort of its producers. They have chosen to give me credit and make me a part of it. I am humbled. But all the credit for making and producing this film goes to the producers.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 18:06 IST
Health and Wellness: Virtual group to help patients living with epilepsy

